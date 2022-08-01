The highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2022 class, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, will make his long-anticipated college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Onyenso will choose between five finalists: Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Clemson and UConn. You can watch the announcement live on the 247Sports YouTube channel below.

Kentucky is the Crystal Ball favorite to land the commitment of Onyenso, the No. 39 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings, despite official visits to both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State late in the recruitment process. At 7-foot and 233 pounds, the big man out of Connecticut figures to be an instant impact addition for whichever school he chooses thanks to his 7-foot-5 wingspan and elite defensive instincts.

Here's what 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein said of his ability in a scouting report on him last month.

A 7-footer with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, he not only has game-changing size and length, but also terrific defensive instincts. He was one of the most dominant shot-blockers in all of prep school basketball last year, after arriving at Putnam Science Academy for the second semester. While his defense is currently ahead of his offense, he has a soft natural touch to develop and is also both a lob threat and a rim-runner who changes ends particularly well for a player his size.

Kentucky has the No. 14 overall class in the 247Sports rankings, anchored by five-star signees Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston, but John Calipari and his staff do not have an incoming big man in the class (yet). The Wildcats are bringing back big man Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, but the addition of Onyenso would give them a key piece of depth who can add size and defense to a critical position.