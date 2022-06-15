A highly-coveted combo guard from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Carlton Carrington announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Pittsburgh, Stanford, Loyola Chicago, George Mason and Iona. Carrington is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 99 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Pittsburgh is considered the favorite to land Carrington, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. A versatile 6-foot-4 guard, Carrington plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and is considered the No. 3 player in Maryland for the 2023 class.

Carrington has also played for Team Melo on the travel circuit, where he's gained a reputation for his mid-range game and consistency with playing high IQ basketball. Here is the full evaluation of Carrington from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein: