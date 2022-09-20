One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.

Chatman holds more than a dozen offers from programs across the country but is considering only five -- Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State, Virginia and Xavier -- as he enters the home stretch of his recruitment. Ohio State has emerged in the last week as the favorite to win out, with all three predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball projecting the Buckeyes to secure his commitment just weeks after scoring his official visit.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard, Chatman is the No. 1 recruit out of Minnesota and a top-10 player at his position nationally. He's the 13th-highest ranked uncommitted player in an increasingly scarce 2023 cycle.

Landing Chatman would give Ohio State even more momentum on the recruiting trail after an August in which two top-50 recruits -- Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal -- both committed to the program to lift them into the top 10 of the national rankings.

Ohio State has also been mentioned as a contender to land the services of LeBron James' son, Bronny, who like Chatman also made a visit to Columbus, Ohio, earlier this month.