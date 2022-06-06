A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Gapare is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 46 overall prospect and No. 11 power forward in the class by 247Sports. DePaul is considered the favorite to land him, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. At 6-foot-10 and 205 pounds, Gapare is originally from New Zealand but is playing high school basketball for South Kent in Connecticut.

As a late bloomer amid his transition to the United States, Gapare is a high-upside prospect with the ingredients to become a big-time college player. Here is a recent evaluation of Gapare from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Dushawn London: