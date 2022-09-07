A highly coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on the 247Sports Youtube channel when TJ Power announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Duke, Iowa, North Carolina, and Virginia. Power is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 22 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video below.
Duke is considered the favorite to land Power, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections. The 6-foot-8 forward visited both North Carolina and Duke in late July after a strong showing on the summer circuit that propelled the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, product to five-star status in the Composite ratings.
The versatile Power is considered the No. 6 power forward in the class and the top product from Massachusetts. As of mid-July, he was ranked the No. 53 overall player in the class and considered a four-star player, but he impressed college coaches and talent evaluators alike over the last couple of months with his shooting touch and ball skills.
Here is the full evaluation of Power from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein:
Power came up the ranks as a two-sport star who doubled as a left-handed pitcher on the baseball diamond. Of course, he played basketball as a righty, illustrating how he was literally ambidextrous. While he's been a high-major prospect for years now, his recruitment blew up this summer in correlation to the gains he has made as a three-point shooter within the last year, as he is now stretching the floor with accurate consistency. That shot-making ability compliments other well-rounded ball skills as he can take the ball off the glass and start the break himself and is also a heady passer. Power is a well-rounded athlete with mobility and agility at his size that makes him fluid on both ends of the floor. He's a 5th year senior, and older for his grade at that, which has to be a consideration when projecting him out long-term.