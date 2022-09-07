A highly coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on the 247Sports Youtube channel when TJ Power announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Duke, Iowa, North Carolina, and Virginia. Power is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 22 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video below.

Duke is considered the favorite to land Power, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections. The 6-foot-8 forward visited both North Carolina and Duke in late July after a strong showing on the summer circuit that propelled the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, product to five-star status in the Composite ratings.

The versatile Power is considered the No. 6 power forward in the class and the top product from Massachusetts. As of mid-July, he was ranked the No. 53 overall player in the class and considered a four-star player, but he impressed college coaches and talent evaluators alike over the last couple of months with his shooting touch and ball skills.

Here is the full evaluation of Power from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein: