A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Griffith plays for Taft High School in Cincinnati and averaged 18 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior this past season while leading his school to a state title. At 6-7 and 180 pounds, he could develop into a versatile wing, depending on how his frame fills out. For now, he ranks as the No. 10 shooting guard in the recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi offered the following assessment of Griffith after watching him play with the Midwest Basketball Club in Adidas 3SSB action in April: "He's a big wing that can play at the two or as a small forward and he can get hot from deep in a hurry. His athleticism is budding, he plays fast and his game appears to be headed in a very positive direction."

In regards to the possibility of staying home to play for the Bearcats, Griffith recently told 247Sports that, "the hometown hero aspect sticks out."

"Ever since Wes Miller got there, I was one of the first players he called," Griffith said. "I love the way he coaches and I love the way the Bearcats play."