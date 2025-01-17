Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Air Force 3-14, Fresno State 4-13

Air Force is 2-8 against Fresno State since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. The Falcons are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Air Force is headed into Friday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Tuesday. They fell 68-62 to Nevada.

Despite the loss, Air Force had strong showings from Ethan Taylor, who earned 22 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals, and Kyle Marshall, who earned 12 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance gave Marshall a new career-high in assists.

Meanwhile, Fresno State fought the good fight in their overtime game against Nevada on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolf Pack. The Bulldogs were up 18-6 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Air Force's defeat dropped their record down to 3-14. As for Fresno State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, Fresno State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Air Force's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Air Force couldn't quite finish off Fresno State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 68-66. Can Air Force avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Fresno State is a 3.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Fresno State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.