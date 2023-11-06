Who's Playing

Fresno Pacific Sunbirds @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Fresno Pacific 0-0, Fresno State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will host the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 6th at Save Mart Center.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fresno State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 30.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno Pacific struggles in that department as they averaged 30 per game.

Looking back to last season, Fresno State finished on the wrong side of .500 (11-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Fresno State was able to grind out a solid win over Fresno Pacific in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 69-56. Will Fresno State repeat their success, or does Fresno Pacific have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fresno State has won all of the games they've played against Fresno Pacific in the last 3 years.