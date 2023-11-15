Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Morgan State 2-1, Fresno State 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Morgan State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Save Mart Center. Fresno State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Morgan State, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Bears strolled past the Nittany Lions with points to spare, taking the game 78-60.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against the Golden Flashes on Saturday and fell 79-69.

Despite the defeat, Fresno State had strong showings from Xavier DuSell, who earned 18 points along with 6 rebounds, and Isaiah Hill, who earned 11 points along with 8 assists.

The Bears now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Morgan State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

