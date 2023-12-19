Halftime Report

Portland State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fresno State 41-28.

If Portland State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Portland State 8-3, Fresno State 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Save Mart Center. Coming off a loss in a game Portland State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Friday, the Vikings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-65 to the Toreros.

Portland State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaiah Johnson, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds, and Bobby Harvey who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State entered their tilt with Cal-Baker. with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs skirted past the Roadrunners 61-58.

Fresno State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Donavan Yap Jr., who scored 12 points along with three steals.

The Vikings' loss dropped their record down to 8-3. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 6-4 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Portland State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.7 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging 14.6 turnovers per game. Given Portland State's sizeable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Fresno State is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

