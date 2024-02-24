Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: San Diego State 20-7, Fresno State 11-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

San Diego State is 9-1 against the Bulldogs since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Despite being away, San Diego State is looking at a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Tuesday, the Aztecs couldn't handle the Aggies and fell 68-63.

Despite the loss, San Diego State got a solid performance out of Jaedon LeDee, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. LeDee is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last four games he's played.

Fresno State lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a grim 90-66 defeat to the Broncos. Fresno State has not had much luck with the Broncos recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Fresno State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Pope, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. Pope didn't help Fresno State's cause all that much against the Rebels last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Aztecs' defeat dropped their record down to 20-7. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-15.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given San Diego State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for San Diego State against the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 74-47 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aztecs, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.