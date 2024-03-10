Halftime Report

Wyoming is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fresno State 46-30.

If Wyoming keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-16 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with an 11-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Wyoming 14-16, Fresno State 11-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Wyoming and Fresno State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Save Mart Center. Fresno State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wyoming, who comes in off a win.

Wyoming had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 74-63 victory over the Falcons on Tuesday.

Wyoming's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brendan Wenzel, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Sam Griffin was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-58 walloping at the hands of the Lobos. Fresno State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 19 to 5 on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Xavier DuSell, who scored 20 points.

The Cowboys' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-16. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Wyoming is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Wyoming is playing on the road, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Wyoming barely slipped by Fresno State in their previous matchup back in January, winning 68-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wyoming since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fresno State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State and Wyoming both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.