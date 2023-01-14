Who's Playing
Air Force @ Fresno State
Current Records: Air Force 10-7; Fresno State 6-10
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Air Force will be strutting in after a victory while Fresno State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Fresno State came up short against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 74-64. The losing side was boosted by guard Anthony Holland, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.
Meanwhile, Air Force strolled past the Colorado State Rams with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 85-74. Among those leading the charge for the Falcons was guard Marcell McCreary, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.
The Bulldogs are now 6-10 while Air Force sits at 10-7. Air Force is 6-3 after wins this year, and Fresno State is 3-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fresno State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Air Force.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Fresno State 65 vs. Air Force 40
- Feb 13, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. Air Force 64
- Feb 11, 2021 - Fresno State 69 vs. Air Force 63
- Mar 04, 2020 - Air Force 77 vs. Fresno State 70
- Feb 19, 2020 - Fresno State 71 vs. Air Force 62
- Jan 28, 2020 - Fresno State 79 vs. Air Force 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - Fresno State 76 vs. Air Force 50
- Feb 20, 2019 - Air Force 64 vs. Fresno State 61
- Feb 26, 2018 - Fresno State 54 vs. Air Force 48
- Dec 30, 2017 - Fresno State 71 vs. Air Force 59
- Feb 01, 2017 - Fresno State 73 vs. Air Force 64
- Jan 11, 2017 - Air Force 81 vs. Fresno State 72
- Feb 24, 2016 - Fresno State 64 vs. Air Force 63
- Jan 23, 2016 - Fresno State 56 vs. Air Force 55