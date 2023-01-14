Who's Playing

Air Force @ Fresno State

Current Records: Air Force 10-7; Fresno State 6-10

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Air Force will be strutting in after a victory while Fresno State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fresno State came up short against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 74-64. The losing side was boosted by guard Anthony Holland, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force strolled past the Colorado State Rams with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 85-74. Among those leading the charge for the Falcons was guard Marcell McCreary, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.

The Bulldogs are now 6-10 while Air Force sits at 10-7. Air Force is 6-3 after wins this year, and Fresno State is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fresno State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Air Force.