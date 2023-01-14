Who's Playing

Air Force @ Fresno State

Current Records: Air Force 10-7; Fresno State 6-10

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Air Force will be strutting in after a victory while Fresno State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fresno State came up short against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 74-64. The losing side was boosted by guard Anthony Holland, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force strolled past the Colorado State Rams with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 85-74. Among those leading the charge for the Falcons was guard Marcell McCreary, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.

The Bulldogs are now 6-10 while Air Force sits at 10-7. Air Force is 6-3 after wins this year, and Fresno State is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fresno State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Air Force.

  • Feb 22, 2022 - Fresno State 65 vs. Air Force 40
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. Air Force 64
  • Feb 11, 2021 - Fresno State 69 vs. Air Force 63
  • Mar 04, 2020 - Air Force 77 vs. Fresno State 70
  • Feb 19, 2020 - Fresno State 71 vs. Air Force 62
  • Jan 28, 2020 - Fresno State 79 vs. Air Force 68
  • Mar 14, 2019 - Fresno State 76 vs. Air Force 50
  • Feb 20, 2019 - Air Force 64 vs. Fresno State 61
  • Feb 26, 2018 - Fresno State 54 vs. Air Force 48
  • Dec 30, 2017 - Fresno State 71 vs. Air Force 59
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Fresno State 73 vs. Air Force 64
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Air Force 81 vs. Fresno State 72
  • Feb 24, 2016 - Fresno State 64 vs. Air Force 63
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Fresno State 56 vs. Air Force 55