Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Fresno State

Current Records: Colorado State 11-15; Fresno State 9-16

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colorado State Rams and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 5 of 2019. The Bulldogs and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Save Mart Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 45-43 to the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday. Guard Jemarl Baker just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: Colorado State was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 80-78 to the Boise State Broncos. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Isaiah Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 dimes.

The losses put Fresno State at 9-16 and Colorado State at 11-15. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. The Rams' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Fresno State.