Watch Fresno State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Fresno State vs. Colorado State basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado State @ Fresno State
Current Records: Colorado State 16-8; Fresno State 8-14
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Colorado State and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Save Mart Center. Colorado State is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
The Rams strolled past the UNLV Rebels with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 95-77. Colorado State's guard Isaiah Stevens did his thing and shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, five assists and five boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Fresno State beat the New Mexico Lobos 82-77 on Saturday. It was another big night for Fresno State's forward Orlando Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds.
The wins brought Colorado State up to 16-8 and Fresno State to 8-14. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Colorado State comes into the matchup boasting the 32nd most steals per game in college basketball at 6.8. But Fresno State enters the matchup with only 5.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Rams are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Fresno State have won six out of their last nine games against Colorado State.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Colorado State 86 vs. Fresno State 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Colorado State 74 vs. Fresno State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Fresno State 86 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 06, 2018 - Fresno State 82 vs. Colorado State 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Fresno State 62
- Jan 18, 2017 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 57
- Mar 11, 2016 - Fresno State 64 vs. Colorado State 56
- Mar 02, 2016 - Fresno State 87 vs. Colorado State 73
