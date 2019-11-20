Watch Fresno State vs. Saint Mary's: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Fresno State (home) vs. Saint Mary's (away)

Current Records: Fresno State 2-2; Saint Mary's 3-1

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Saint Mary's simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 79-48. Saint Mary's' G Jordan Ford filled up the stat sheet. He had 21 points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Fresno State against the CS-San Bernadino as the team secured a 92-47 victory.

The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Gaels to 3-1 and Fresno State to 2-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Saint Mary's and Fresno State clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.