Who's Playing

UNLV @ Fresno State

Current Records: UNLV 12-6; Fresno State 6-11

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Save Mart Center at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The teams split their matchups last year, with Fresno State winning the first 73-68 on the road and the Rebels taking the second 60-57.

UNLV was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 75-71 to the Utah State Aggies. Guard Keyshawn Hall (19 points) and guard Jordan McCabe (17 points) were the top scorers for UNLV.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 51-48 to the Air Force Falcons on Saturday. Guard Jordan Campbell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Fresno State have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNLV.