Who's Playing
UNLV @ Fresno State
Current Records: UNLV 12-6; Fresno State 6-11
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Save Mart Center at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The teams split their matchups last year, with Fresno State winning the first 73-68 on the road and the Rebels taking the second 60-57.
UNLV was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 75-71 to the Utah State Aggies. Guard Keyshawn Hall (19 points) and guard Jordan McCabe (17 points) were the top scorers for UNLV.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 51-48 to the Air Force Falcons on Saturday. Guard Jordan Campbell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Fresno State have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNLV.
- Feb 16, 2022 - UNLV 60 vs. Fresno State 57
- Jan 14, 2022 - Fresno State 73 vs. UNLV 68
- Feb 26, 2021 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67
- Feb 24, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. UNLV 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67
- Dec 04, 2019 - UNLV 81 vs. Fresno State 80
- Feb 09, 2019 - Fresno State 83 vs. UNLV 65
- Feb 21, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. UNLV 64
- Jan 23, 2018 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 63
- Mar 04, 2017 - Fresno State 72 vs. UNLV 59
- Mar 10, 2016 - Fresno State 95 vs. UNLV 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Fresno State 111 vs. UNLV 104
- Dec 30, 2015 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 66