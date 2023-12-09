Who's Playing

Bob Jones U Bruins @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Bob Jones U 0-1, Furman 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

What to Know

Furman has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Bob Jones U Bruins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Furman pushed their score all the way to 83 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 97-83 to the Razorbacks. Furman found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 22.3% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from JP Pegues, who scored 21 points along with 6 assists. Another player making a difference was Alex Williams, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Bob Jones U had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Eagles, falling 90-49.

The Paladins have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season. As for the Bruins, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bob Jones U struggles in that department as they've been averaging 24 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Furman against Bob Jones U in their previous meeting back in November of 2018 as the squad secured a 102-48 win. Will Furman repeat their success, or does Bob Jones U have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won both of the games they've played against Bob Jones U in the last 6 years.