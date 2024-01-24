Who's Playing
Samford Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins
Current Records: Samford 17-2, Furman 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
Samford is 2-8 against Furman since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Samford sitting on 17 straight wins and Furman on four.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bears, taking the game 87-80.
Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Paladins sidestepped the Catamounts for a 65-62 victory.
The Bulldogs' win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.9 points per game. As for the Paladins, they now have a winning record of 10-9.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Samford and Furman are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.4 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Samford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 11-7 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Furman in their most recent matchups.
Odds
Furman is a 3-point favorite against Samford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 2-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168.5 points.
Series History
Furman has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Samford.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Furman 93 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 25, 2023 - Furman 91 vs. Samford 84
- Mar 06, 2022 - Furman 71 vs. Samford 68
- Feb 23, 2022 - Samford 83 vs. Furman 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Furman 81 vs. Samford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Furman 86 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Furman 101 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 81
- Jan 26, 2019 - Samford 75 vs. Furman 73