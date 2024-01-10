Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: The Citadel 8-7, Furman 6-9

The Citadel has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Citadel Bulldogs and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Timmons Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 80-64 margin. The Citadel has struggled against Samford recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Furman's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 73-58 fall against the Mocs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Furman has scored all season.

Furman struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Paladins, they bumped their record down to 6-9 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Citadel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Citadel is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep The Citadel's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Furman over their last ten matchups.

Furman is a big 10-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Paladins, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.