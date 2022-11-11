Who's Playing
Belmont @ Furman
Current Records: Belmont 1-0; Furman 1-0
What to Know
The Furman Paladins will stay at home another game and welcome the Belmont Bruins at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Timmons Arena. Furman will be seeking to avenge the 95-89 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 15 of last year.
The Paladins simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the North Greenville Crusaders at home 91-55.
Meanwhile, Belmont escaped with a win on Monday against the Ohio Bobcats by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Furman and Belmont clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 15, 2021 - Belmont 95 vs. Furman 89