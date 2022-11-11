Who's Playing

Belmont @ Furman

Current Records: Belmont 1-0; Furman 1-0

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will stay at home another game and welcome the Belmont Bruins at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Timmons Arena. Furman will be seeking to avenge the 95-89 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 15 of last year.

The Paladins simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the North Greenville Crusaders at home 91-55.

Meanwhile, Belmont escaped with a win on Monday against the Ohio Bobcats by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Furman and Belmont clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.