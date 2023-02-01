Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Furman

Current Records: Chattanooga 12-11; Furman 17-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Furman Paladins will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Timmons Arena. Chattanooga will be seeking to avenge the 77-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 18th.

The Mocs beat the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 73-64 this past Saturday. Four players on Chattanooga scored in the double digits: guard Dalvin White (15), guard Jamal Johnson (12), forward Sam Alexis (12), and guard Khristion Courseault (10).

Meanwhile, Furman had enough points to win and then some against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, taking their matchup 69-57.

Their wins bumped Chattanooga to 12-11 and Furman to 17-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chattanooga.