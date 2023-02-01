Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Furman
Current Records: Chattanooga 12-11; Furman 17-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Southern battle as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Furman Paladins will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Timmons Arena. Chattanooga will be seeking to avenge the 77-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 18th.
The Mocs beat the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 73-64 this past Saturday. Four players on Chattanooga scored in the double digits: guard Dalvin White (15), guard Jamal Johnson (12), forward Sam Alexis (12), and guard Khristion Courseault (10).
Meanwhile, Furman had enough points to win and then some against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, taking their matchup 69-57.
Their wins bumped Chattanooga to 12-11 and Furman to 17-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Furman have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chattanooga.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Furman 77 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Mar 07, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Furman 69
- Dec 30, 2020 - Furman 77 vs. Chattanooga 73
- Feb 15, 2020 - Furman 58 vs. Chattanooga 53
- Jan 08, 2020 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Furman 71 vs. Chattanooga 50
- Jan 24, 2019 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - Furman 75 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Jan 10, 2018 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 55
- Feb 09, 2017 - Furman 60 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Jan 07, 2017 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Furman 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Chattanooga 62 vs. Furman 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Furman 70 vs. Chattanooga 55