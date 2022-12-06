Who's Playing

High Point @ Furman

Current Records: High Point 7-1; Furman 6-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the High Point Panthers will be on the road. They will take on the Furman Paladins at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Timmons Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

High Point didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Florida Ospreys this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 93-88 victory.

Meanwhile, Furman strolled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 88-76.

The Panthers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

High Point is now 7-1 while Furman sits at 6-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: High Point enters the matchup with 86.3 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. The Paladins have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.60%.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Paladins are a big 12-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Furman won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.