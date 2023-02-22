Who's Playing

Mercer @ Furman

Current Records: Mercer 12-17; Furman 22-7

What to Know

The Mercer Bears haven't won a game against the Furman Paladins since Jan. 14 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Mercer and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Bears nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 71-68 to the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Mercer got a solid performance out of guard Jah Quinones, who had 19 points along with six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Furman narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 83-79. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Buccaneers made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Furman's victory lifted them to 22-7 while Mercer's loss dropped them down to 12-17. We'll see if the Paladins can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Paladins are a big 13-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Furman have won 16 out of their last 17 games against Mercer.