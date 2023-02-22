Who's Playing
Mercer @ Furman
Current Records: Mercer 12-17; Furman 22-7
What to Know
The Mercer Bears haven't won a game against the Furman Paladins since Jan. 14 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Mercer and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Bears nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 71-68 to the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Mercer got a solid performance out of guard Jah Quinones, who had 19 points along with six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Furman narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 83-79. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Buccaneers made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Furman's victory lifted them to 22-7 while Mercer's loss dropped them down to 12-17. We'll see if the Paladins can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Paladins are a big 13-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Furman have won 16 out of their last 17 games against Mercer.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Furman 84 vs. Mercer 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 50
- Jan 08, 2022 - Furman 81 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Furman 83 vs. Mercer 80
- Feb 05, 2020 - Furman 79 vs. Mercer 57
- Dec 20, 2019 - Furman 64 vs. Mercer 62
- Mar 09, 2019 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Furman 74 vs. Mercer 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Furman 71 vs. Mercer 58
- Feb 01, 2018 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - Furman 74 vs. Mercer 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 02, 2017 - Furman 71 vs. Mercer 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 14, 2016 - Mercer 69 vs. Furman 65