South Carolina State @ Furman

Current Records: South Carolina State 1-7; Furman 5-2

This Saturday, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 87.13 points per game. They will take on the Furman Paladins on the road at noon ET Saturday at Timmons Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

South Carolina State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the East Carolina Pirates on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 victory. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to guard Lesown Hallums, who had 22 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Furman narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the App. State Mountaineers 65-61.

South Carolina State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Carolina State was pulverized by Furman 118-51 when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Can the Bulldogs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

The Paladins are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 26-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Furman have won two out of their last three games against South Carolina State.