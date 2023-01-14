Who's Playing
UNCG @ Furman
Current Records: UNCG 10-8; Furman 13-5
What to Know
The Furman Paladins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Paladins and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Furman winning the first 58-54 on the road and UNCG taking the second 58-56.
Furman strolled past the Mercer Bears with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 84-66.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between UNCG and the VMI Keydets on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UNCG wrapped it up with a 72-57 victory on the road.
The wins brought Furman up to 13-5 and the Spartans to 10-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Paladins enter the game with a 49.80% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball. But UNCG have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 31st in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won nine out of their last 16 games against Furman.
- Feb 05, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Furman 56
- Jan 05, 2022 - Furman 58 vs. UNCG 54
- Feb 10, 2021 - UNCG 64 vs. Furman 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - Furman 68 vs. UNCG 49
- Feb 26, 2020 - Furman 81 vs. UNCG 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNCG 86 vs. Furman 73
- Mar 10, 2019 - UNCG 66 vs. Furman 62
- Feb 14, 2019 - Furman 67 vs. UNCG 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - UNCG 89 vs. Furman 79
- Feb 07, 2018 - UNCG 80 vs. Furman 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - UNCG 71 vs. Furman 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNCG 73 vs. Furman 52
- Jan 28, 2017 - Furman 73 vs. UNCG 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Furman 80 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 08, 2016 - Furman 79 vs. UNCG 72
- Jan 05, 2016 - UNCG 67 vs. Furman 66