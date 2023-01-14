Who's Playing

UNCG @ Furman

Current Records: UNCG 10-8; Furman 13-5

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Paladins and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Furman winning the first 58-54 on the road and UNCG taking the second 58-56.

Furman strolled past the Mercer Bears with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 84-66.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between UNCG and the VMI Keydets on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UNCG wrapped it up with a 72-57 victory on the road.

The wins brought Furman up to 13-5 and the Spartans to 10-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Paladins enter the game with a 49.80% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball. But UNCG have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 31st in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won nine out of their last 16 games against Furman.