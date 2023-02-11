Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Furman

Current Records: Western Carolina 14-12; Furman 20-6

What to Know

The Furman Paladins and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Timmons Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Paladins and Western Carolina will really light up the scoreboard Saturday.

Everything came up roses for Furman on the road against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday as the team secured a 94-63 win.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Western Carolina sidestepped the Wofford Terriers for a 95-91 victory.

Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Furman to 20-6 and the Catamounts to 14-12. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Paladins are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Furman have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.