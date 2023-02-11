Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Furman
Current Records: Western Carolina 14-12; Furman 20-6
What to Know
The Furman Paladins and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Timmons Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Paladins and Western Carolina will really light up the scoreboard Saturday.
Everything came up roses for Furman on the road against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday as the team secured a 94-63 win.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Western Carolina sidestepped the Wofford Terriers for a 95-91 victory.
Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Furman to 20-6 and the Catamounts to 14-12. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Paladins are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Furman have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Western Carolina 79 vs. Furman 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Furman 103 vs. Western Carolina 85
- Jan 19, 2022 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 50
- Feb 13, 2021 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Furman 75 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Furman 82 vs. Western Carolina 73
- Jan 15, 2020 - Furman 83 vs. Western Carolina 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - Furman 64 vs. Western Carolina 45
- Dec 01, 2018 - Furman 90 vs. Western Carolina 88
- Mar 03, 2018 - Furman 97 vs. Western Carolina 73
- Feb 23, 2018 - Furman 78 vs. Western Carolina 55
- Jan 27, 2018 - Furman 100 vs. Western Carolina 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Furman 74 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Furman 85 vs. Western Carolina 37
- Feb 27, 2016 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Furman 62
- Jan 28, 2016 - Furman 62 vs. Western Carolina 60