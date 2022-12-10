Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Furman

Current Records: Winthrop 5-5; Furman 6-3

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Furman Paladins at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Timmons Arena. Bragging rights belong to Winthrop for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

The Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home on Tuesday as they won 81-67.

Meanwhile, Furman entered their matchup against the High Point Panthers on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Furman fell just short of High Point by a score of 85-82.

Winthrop is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Eagles' win brought them up to 5-5 while the Paladins' defeat pulled them down to 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Winthrop is 30th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.2 on average. Furman has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Paladins are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop have won four out of their last five games against Furman.