Longwood Lancers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Longwood 17-12, Gardner-Webb 14-15

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Longwood Lancers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb will be strutting in after a win while the Lancers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC-Ash. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Gardner-Webb proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 78-77 win over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Longwood's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-15 record this season. As for the Lancers, their loss dropped their record down to 17-12.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid win over the Lancers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 76-64. Will Gardner-Webb repeat their success, or do the Lancers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.