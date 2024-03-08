Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Presbyterian 14-17, Gardner-Webb 16-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Qubein Center in a Big South postseason contest. Gardner-Webb pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6.5-point favorite Blue Hose.

Gardner-Webb waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64.

Meanwhile, the Blue Hose beat the Buccaneers 72-65 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-15. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.3 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, their victory bumped their record up to 14-17.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Presbyterian, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizable advantage in that area, Presbyterian will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gardner-Webb couldn't quite finish off Presbyterian when the teams last played back in February and fell 77-75. Can Gardner-Webb avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.