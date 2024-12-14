Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Queens 5-5, Gardner-Webb 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The Queens Royals will face off against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. The Royals have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Queens will head into Tuesday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 38-point they dealt Carolina University on Tuesday. Queens took their matchup with ease, bagging a 91-53 win over Carolina University. The Royals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 24 points or more this season.

Queens smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb entered their game against NC Central on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Gardner-Webb was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to NC Central. The Bulldogs' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The victory got Queens back to even at 5-5. As for Gardner-Webb, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Queens has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Queens' sizable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.

Queens is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Queens won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.