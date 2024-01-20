Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Winthrop 13-7, Gardner-Webb 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Gardner-Webb is 2-8 against Winthrop since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. Winthrop took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Gardner-Webb, who comes in off a win.

Gardner-Webb fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 74-68 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Winthrop unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 82-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Winthrop didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bulldogs' win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-12. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb came up short against Winthrop in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 86-78. Can Gardner-Webb avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.