Winthrop is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Gardner-Webb 45-30.

If Winthrop keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-7 in no time. On the other hand, Gardner-Webb will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Winthrop Eagles @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Winthrop 13-7, Gardner-Webb 7-12

Gardner-Webb is 2-8 against Winthrop since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Gardner-Webb will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Gardner-Webb fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 74-68 win over the Highlanders on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Winthrop's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 82-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Winthrop didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bulldogs' win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-12. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb came up short against Winthrop in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 86-78. Can Gardner-Webb avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Gardner-Webb is a slight 1-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Winthrop has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.