Who's Playing

Campbell @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Campbell 11-14; Gardner-Webb 14-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Campbell Fighting Camels and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Campbell strolled past the High Point Panthers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 82-66.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Gardner-Webb proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulldogs took down Radford 61-48.

Campbell is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Campbell up to 11-14 and Gardner-Webb to 14-11. The Fighting Camels are 1-9 after wins this year, Gardner-Webb 9-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won ten out of their last 17 games against Campbell.