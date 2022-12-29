Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-7; Gardner-Webb 5-7
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Gardner-Webb has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Charleston Southern at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Paul Porter Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Bulldogs were fully in charge last week, breezing past the Bob Jones University Bruins 116-55 at home.
Meanwhile, Charleston Southern was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They took their game at home last Thursday with ease, bagging a 126-67 victory over the Kentucky Christian Knights.
The wins brought Gardner-Webb up to 5-7 and Charleston Southern to 4-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Buccaneers are 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 25, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. Charleston Southern 71
- Jan 24, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 27, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. Gardner-Webb 83
- Feb 13, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 63 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Jan 21, 2018 - Charleston Southern 83 vs. Gardner-Webb 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 07, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Feb 18, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 68 vs. Charleston Southern 59