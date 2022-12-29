Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-7; Gardner-Webb 5-7

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Gardner-Webb has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Charleston Southern at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Paul Porter Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Bulldogs were fully in charge last week, breezing past the Bob Jones University Bruins 116-55 at home.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They took their game at home last Thursday with ease, bagging a 126-67 victory over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The wins brought Gardner-Webb up to 5-7 and Charleston Southern to 4-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Buccaneers are 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.