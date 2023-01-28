Who's Playing
High Point @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: High Point 10-11; Gardner-Webb 10-11
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Paul Porter Arena. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while High Point will be looking to regain their footing.
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Gardner-Webb proved too difficult a challenge. Gardner-Webb enjoyed a cozy 78-66 win over South Carolina Upstate.
Meanwhile, High Point came up short against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, falling 72-64.
Gardner-Webb's win brought them up to 10-11 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to an identical 10-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. High Point is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won ten out of their last 16 games against High Point.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. High Point 73
- Feb 02, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. High Point 57
- Jan 30, 2021 - High Point 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 29, 2021 - High Point 59 vs. Gardner-Webb 55
- Feb 10, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 86 vs. High Point 55
- Jan 23, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. High Point 76
- Mar 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 75 vs. High Point 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - High Point 87 vs. Gardner-Webb 79
- Jan 30, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. High Point 67
- Feb 18, 2018 - High Point 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 65
- Jan 09, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 62 vs. High Point 45
- Mar 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 91 vs. High Point 55
- Feb 25, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. High Point 86
- Dec 29, 2016 - High Point 71 vs. Gardner-Webb 64
- Feb 03, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. High Point 74
- Dec 05, 2015 - High Point 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 64