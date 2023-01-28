Who's Playing

High Point @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: High Point 10-11; Gardner-Webb 10-11

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Paul Porter Arena. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while High Point will be looking to regain their footing.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Gardner-Webb proved too difficult a challenge. Gardner-Webb enjoyed a cozy 78-66 win over South Carolina Upstate.

Meanwhile, High Point came up short against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, falling 72-64.

Gardner-Webb's win brought them up to 10-11 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to an identical 10-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. High Point is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won ten out of their last 16 games against High Point.