Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: North Carolina Central 5-6; Gardner-Webb 3-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Paul Porter Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.

North Carolina Central came up short against the LSU Tigers on Tuesday, falling 67-57. One thing holding the Eagles back was the mediocre play of guard Justin Wright, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb took their game at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 120-44 win over the Carolina University Bruins.

North Carolina Central is now 5-6 while Gardner-Webb sits at 3-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Carolina Central ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.90% on the season. But the Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them 21st in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won two out of their last three games against Gardner-Webb.