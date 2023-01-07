Who's Playing

Radford @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Radford 7-9; Gardner-Webb 7-8

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Radford hasn't won a game against Gardner-Webb since Jan. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The point spread favored Radford on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-60 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. That makes it the first time this season Radford has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 63-58 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 13 games against Radford.