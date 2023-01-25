Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-10; Gardner-Webb 9-11

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans won both of their matches against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs last season (74-61 and 72-70) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. The Spartans and Gardner-Webb will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb will be strutting in after a win while South Carolina Upstate will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Carolina Upstate was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, things were close when Gardner-Webb and the Winthrop Eagles clashed this past Saturday, but Gardner-Webb ultimately edged out the opposition 63-61. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Spartans are now 9-10 while Gardner-Webb sits at 9-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: South Carolina Upstate enters the game with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But Gardner-Webb is even better: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won six out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.