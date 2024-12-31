Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Davidson 10-3, George Mason 9-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Mason is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Davidson Wildcats will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

George Mason is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Mt St Mary's by a score of 64-56 on Saturday.

George Mason can attribute much of their success to Jalen Haynes, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Davidson made easy work of Eastern Michigan on Saturday and carried off an 86-64 win. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Connor Kochera had a dynamite game for Davidson, going 11 for 13 en route to 34 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Kochera also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Bobby Durkin, who had 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

George Mason is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Davidson, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. George Mason hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

George Mason came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 57-55. Will George Mason repeat their success, or does Davidson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.