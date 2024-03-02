Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Duquesne 17-11, George Mason 18-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Duquesne Dukes and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at EagleBank Arena. Duquesne will be strutting in after a win while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, the Dukes earned a 75-63 win over the Explorers.

Jimmy Clark III was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with eight assists. He didn't help Duquesne's cause all that much against the Rams on Friday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored George Mason last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost 61-60 to the Rams on a last-minute jump shot From Kyle Rose. George Mason was up 40-26 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Darius Maddox, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 17-11 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Patriots, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 18-10.

Everything went Duquesne's way against the Patriots in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the Dukes made off with a 75-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duquesne since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Duquesne has won 5 out of their last 6 games against George Mason.