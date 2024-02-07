Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 15-7, George Mason 15-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. George Mason took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Loyola Chi., who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 76-63.

Loyola Chi.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Des Watson led the charge by scoring 18 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Jalen Quinn was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five assists.

George Mason has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They lost 66-65 to the Minutemen on a last-minute free throw From Rahsool Diggins.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Keyshawn Hall, who scored 23 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ronald Polite III, who scored nine points along with two steals.

The Ramblers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for the Patriots, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. was able to grind out a solid win over the Patriots in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 69-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Chi. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

George Mason and Loyola Chi. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.