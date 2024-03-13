Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 19-12, George Mason 20-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the George Mason Patriots are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. Saint Joseph's is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Even though Saint Joseph's has not done well against Davidson recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Hawks took down the Wildcats 89-71.

Among those leading the charge was Rasheer Fleming, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Xzayvier Brown was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Patriots didn't have too much trouble with the Spiders at home on Saturday as they won 64-46. That's two games straight that George Mason has won by exactly 18 points.

George Mason's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darius Maddox, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Woody Newton, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 19-12. As for the Patriots, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-11.

Saint Joseph's came out on top in a nail-biter against George Mason in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 75-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

George Mason has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.