Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: St. Bona. 11-5, George Mason 13-5

How To Watch

What to Know

George Mason is 2-8 against St. Bona. since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. George Mason is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

George Mason's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Keyshawn Hall, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Amari Kelly, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 99-64 victory over the Rams. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to St. Bona., St. Bona. is are in good company: they have won five matches by 26 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Charles Pride, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Chad Venning was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six blocks.

The Patriots' defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Bonnies, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Bona., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given George Mason's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Bona. will need to find a way to close that gap.

George Mason came up short against St. Bona. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 73-69. Will George Mason have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

George Mason is a slight 2.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.