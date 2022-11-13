Who's Playing

American @ George Mason

Current Records: American 0-1; George Mason 1-1

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will stay at home another game and welcome the American Eagles at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots should still be feeling good after a win, while American will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the game between GMU and the Longwood Lancers on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as GMU wrapped it up with an 83-69 victory at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for American as they fell 73-69 to the Marist Red Foxes on Wednesday.

GMU took their contest against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in December of last year by a conclusive 67-44 score. Will GMU repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Mason have won two out of their last three games against American.