Who's Playing
American @ George Mason
Current Records: American 0-1; George Mason 1-1
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots will stay at home another game and welcome the American Eagles at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots should still be feeling good after a win, while American will be looking to get back in the win column.
While not quite a landslide, the game between GMU and the Longwood Lancers on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as GMU wrapped it up with an 83-69 victory at home.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for American as they fell 73-69 to the Marist Red Foxes on Wednesday.
GMU took their contest against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in December of last year by a conclusive 67-44 score. Will GMU repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Mason have won two out of their last three games against American.
- Dec 21, 2021 - George Mason 67 vs. American 44
- Dec 07, 2019 - George Mason 68 vs. American 53
- Nov 09, 2018 - American 78 vs. George Mason 75