Who's Playing

Davidson @ George Mason

Current Records: Davidson 9-8; George Mason 10-7

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots haven't won a game against the Davidson Wildcats since Feb. 8 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. GMU and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET at EagleBank Arena. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Patriots were just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 63-62 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Forward Josh Oduro did his best for GMU, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to 15 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Davidson as they fell 61-57 to the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Davidson, who fell 64-62 when the teams previously met last March. One thing holding the Wildcats back was the mediocre play of guard Foster Loyer, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Patriots are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put GMU at 10-7 and Davidson at 9-8. GMU is 4-2 after losses this year, Davidson 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.24

Odds

The Patriots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Davidson have won six out of their last eight games against George Mason.