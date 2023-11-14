Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Hofstra 1-1, George Wash. 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Hofstra has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the George Wash. Colonials at 7:00 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Hofstra might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Hofstra last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-67 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, even though William & Mary scored an imposing 89 points on Saturday, George Wash. still came out on top. The Colonials walked away with a 95-89 win over the Tribe. The victory made it back-to-back wins for George Wash.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Bishop IV out in front who earned 32 points. Garrett Johnson was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Tigers' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Pride's defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

Hofstra is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 21-9 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Hofstra was able to grind out a solid victory over George Wash. in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 85-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

George Wash. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colonials, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. and Hofstra both have 1 win in their last 2 games.