Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Massachusetts 17-10, George Wash. 14-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Massachusetts has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles E. Smith Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Massachusetts last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-67 to the Bonnies.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Josh Cohen, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Wash.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight defeat. They took a 96-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Billikens. George Wash. has struggled against the Billikens recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

George Wash.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from James Bishop IV, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 6 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bishop IV has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jacoi Hutchinson, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Minutemen's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-10. As for the Colonials, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Massachusetts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Massachusetts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on George Wash. against the spread have faith in an upset since their 11-15 ATS record can't hold a candle to Massachusetts' 15-11.

Odds

Massachusetts is a big 7.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.