Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-1, George Wash. 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The George Wash. Colonials will stay at home for another game and welcome the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

George Wash. and Hofstra couldn't quite live up to the 161-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Colonials walked away with a 71-60 win over the Pride on Tuesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Wash. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darren Buchanan Jr., who earned 10 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Garrett Johnson, who earned 15 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 82-64 win over the Bears. The win made it back-to-back wins for New Hamp.

The Colonials' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything went George Wash.'s way against New Hamp. in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as George Wash. made off with a 75-54 victory. Will George Wash. repeat their success, or does New Hamp. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Wash. has won both of the games they've played against New Hamp. in the last 6 years.