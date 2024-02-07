Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Rhode Island 10-12, George Wash. 14-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Rhode Island has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles E. Smith Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Rhode Island found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-71 to the Dukes.

The losing side was boosted by David Green, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 20 points for three straight games.

Meanwhile, George Wash.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-61 to the Flyers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points George Wash. has scored all season.

The Rams have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-12 record this season. As for the Colonials, they dropped their record down to 14-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rhode Island is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played George Wash.

Odds

George Wash. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Rhode Island.